AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote, and high and low place on ballots:
|
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Seattle (12)
|18
|7
|166
|1
|1
|1
|2. Atlanta (2)
|15
|9
|144
|6
|1
|8
|3. Los Angeles
|15
|10
|134
|3
|2
|4
|4. Phoenix
|15
|10
|120
|2
|2
|5
|5. Minnesota
|14
|10
|109
|8
|3
|9
|5. Dallas
|14
|11
|109
|5
|3
|6
|7. Washington
|14
|10
|96
|4
|4
|7
|8. Connecticut
|13
|12
|69
|7
|7
|8
|9. Las Vegas
|12
|13
|61
|9
|8
|9
|10. Chicago
|8
|17
|38
|11
|10
|11
|11. New York
|7
|17
|32
|10
|10
|11
|12. Indiana
|3
|22
|14
|12
|12
|12
