The Associated Press
 
AP WNBA Power Poll

July 24, 2018 1:01 pm
 
< a min read
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote, and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Seattle (12) 18 7 166 1 1 1
2. Atlanta (2) 15 9 144 6 1 8
3. Los Angeles 15 10 134 3 2 4
4. Phoenix 15 10 120 2 2 5
5. Minnesota 14 10 109 8 3 9
5. Dallas 14 11 109 5 3 6
7. Washington 14 10 96 4 4 7
8. Connecticut 13 12 69 7 7 8
9. Las Vegas 12 13 61 9 8 9
10. Chicago 8 17 38 11 10 11
11. New York 7 17 32 10 10 11
12. Indiana 3 22 14 12 12 12

