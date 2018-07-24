AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote, and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Seattle (12) 18 7 166 1 1 1 2. Atlanta (2) 15 9 144 6 1 8 3. Los Angeles 15 10 134 3 2 4 4. Phoenix 15 10 120 2 2 5 5. Minnesota 14 10 109 8 3 9 5. Dallas 14 11 109 5 3 6 7. Washington 14 10 96 4 4 7 8. Connecticut 13 12 69 7 7 8 9. Las Vegas 12 13 61 9 8 9 10. Chicago 8 17 38 11 10 11 11. New York 7 17 32 10 10 11 12. Indiana 3 22 14 12 12 12

