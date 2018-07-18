Appalachian League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Bluefield (Blue Jays) 19 8 .704 — Princeton (Rays) 18 9 .667 1 Danville (Braves) 15 12 .556 4 Pulaski (Yankees) 12 16 .429 7½ Burlington (Royals) 6 21 .222 13 West Division W L Pct. GB Elizabethton (Twins) 17 9 .654 — Kingsport (Mets) 14 11 .560 2½ Bristol (Pirates) 12 14 .462 5 Johnson City (Cardinals) 10 15 .400 6½ Greeneville (Astros) 9 17 .346 8

___

Wednesday’s Games

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski 4, Danville 0

Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton 6, Greeneville 5

Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.

