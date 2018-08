Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Bluefield (Blue Jays) 14 3 .824 — Princeton (Rays) 11 6 .647 3 Danville (Braves) 9 7 .563 4½ Pulaski (Yankees) 7 10 .412 7 Burlington (Royals) 2 15 .118 12 West Division W L Pct. GB Kingsport (Mets) 9 6 .600 — Elizabethton (Twins) 8 7 .533 1 Bristol (Pirates) 8 8 .500 1½ Johnson City (Cardinals) 7 8 .467 2 Greeneville (Astros) 5 10 .333 4

___

Friday’s Games

Danville at Greeneville, ppd.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, ppd.

Princeton 5, Burlington 2, 10 innings

Advertisement

Johnson City at Bristol, ppd.

Bluefield 6, Pulaski 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Danville at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Greeneville at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greeneville at Burlington, 2 p.m.

Pulaski at Johnson City, 5 p.m.

Danville at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Bristol, 6 p.m.

Kingsport at Bluefield, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.