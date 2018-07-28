Arena Football Champions

2018 — Washington 69, Baltimore 55
2017 — Philadelphia 44, Tampa Bay 40
2016 — Philadelphia 56, Arizona 42
2015 — San Jose 68, Jacksonville 47
2014 — Arizona 72, Cleveland 32
2013 — Arizona 48, Philadelphia 39
2012 — Arizona 72, Philadelphia 54
2011 — Jacksonville 73, Arizona 70
2010 — Spokane 69, Tampa Bay 57
2009 — No season
2008 — Philadelphia 59, San Jose 56
2007 — San Jose 55, Columbus 33
2006 — Chicago 69, Orlando 61
2005 — Colorado 51, Georgia 48
2004 — San Jose 69, Arizona 62
2003 — Tampa Bay 43, Arizona 29
2002 — San Jose 52, Arizona 14
2001 — Grand Rapids 64, Nashville 42
2000 — Orlando 41, Nashville 38
1999 — Albany 59, Orlando 48
1998 — Orlando 62, Tampa Bay 31
1997 — Arizona 55, Iowa 33
1996 — Tampa Bay 42, Iowa 38
1995 — Tampa Bay 48, Orlando 35
1994 — Arizona 36, Orlando 31
1993 — Tampa Bay 51, Detroit 31
1992 — Detroit 56, Orlando 38
1991 — Tampa Bay 48, Detroit 42
1990 — Detroit 51, Dallas 27
1989 — Detroit 29, Pittsburgh 26
1988 — Detroit 24, Chicago 13
1987 — Denver 45, Pittsburgh 16
