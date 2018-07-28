Listen Live Sports

Arena Football Champions

July 28, 2018
 
2018 — Washington 69, Baltimore 55

2017 — Philadelphia 44, Tampa Bay 40

2016 — Philadelphia 56, Arizona 42

2015 — San Jose 68, Jacksonville 47

2014 — Arizona 72, Cleveland 32

2013 — Arizona 48, Philadelphia 39

2012 — Arizona 72, Philadelphia 54

2011 — Jacksonville 73, Arizona 70

2010 — Spokane 69, Tampa Bay 57

2009 — No season

2008 — Philadelphia 59, San Jose 56

2007 — San Jose 55, Columbus 33

2006 — Chicago 69, Orlando 61

2005 — Colorado 51, Georgia 48

2004 — San Jose 69, Arizona 62

2003 — Tampa Bay 43, Arizona 29

2002 — San Jose 52, Arizona 14

2001 — Grand Rapids 64, Nashville 42

2000 — Orlando 41, Nashville 38

1999 — Albany 59, Orlando 48

1998 — Orlando 62, Tampa Bay 31

1997 — Arizona 55, Iowa 33

1996 — Tampa Bay 42, Iowa 38

1995 — Tampa Bay 48, Orlando 35

1994 — Arizona 36, Orlando 31

1993 — Tampa Bay 51, Detroit 31

1992 — Detroit 56, Orlando 38

1991 — Tampa Bay 48, Detroit 42

1990 — Detroit 51, Dallas 27

1989 — Detroit 29, Pittsburgh 26

1988 — Detroit 24, Chicago 13

1987 — Denver 45, Pittsburgh 16

