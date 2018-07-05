Arena Football League

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA Albany 7 4 0 .636 575 507 Baltimore 7 4 0 .636 570 520 Philadelphia 7 4 0 .636 555 506 Washington 1 10 0 .091 440 607 Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Albany, 6 p.m.

Playoffs Week 1 (July 13-15)

No. 1 Seed vs. No. 4 Seed, TBA

No. 2 Seed vs. No. 3 Seed, TBA

Advertisement

Week 2 (July 20-22)

No. 1 Seed vs. No. 4 Seed, TBA

No. 2 Seed vs. No. 3 Seed, TBA

Arena Bowl July 28

TBD

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.