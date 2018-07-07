Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arena Football League

July 7, 2018 5:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
Albany 7 4 0 .636 575 507
Philadelphia 7 4 0 .636 555 506
Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 605 562
Washington 2 10 0 .167 482 642
Saturday’s Games

Washington 42, Baltimore 35

Philadelphia at Albany, 6 p.m.

Playoffs
Week 1 (July 13-15)

No. 1 Seed vs. Washington, TBA

No. 2 Seed vs. No. 3 Seed, TBA

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement
Week 2 (July 20-22)

No. 1 Seed vs. Washington, TBA

No. 2 Seed vs. No. 3 Seed, TBA

Arena Bowl
July 28

TBD

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington