Arena Football League

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA Albany 7 4 0 .636 575 507 Philadelphia 7 4 0 .636 555 506 Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 605 562 Washington 2 10 0 .167 482 642 Saturday’s Games

Washington 42, Baltimore 35

Philadelphia at Albany, 6 p.m.

Playoffs Week 1 (July 13-15)

No. 1 Seed vs. Washington, TBA

No. 2 Seed vs. No. 3 Seed, TBA

Arena Bowl July 28

TBD

