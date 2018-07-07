Arena Football League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Albany
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|575
|507
|Philadelphia
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|555
|506
|Baltimore
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|605
|562
|Washington
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|482
|642
|Saturday’s Games
Washington 42, Baltimore 35
Philadelphia at Albany, 6 p.m.
|Playoffs
|Week 1 (July 13-15)
No. 1 Seed vs. Washington, TBA
No. 2 Seed vs. No. 3 Seed, TBA
TBD
