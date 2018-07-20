Arena Football League

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA Albany 8 4 0 .667 646 564 Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 605 562 Philadelphia 7 5 0 .583 612 577 Washington 2 10 0 .167 482 642 Playoffs Week 1 Saturday, July 14

Albany 57, Washington 56, OT

Sunday, July 15

Baltimore 57, Philadelphia 45

Week 2 Friday, July 20

Baltimore 53, Philadelphia 41

Saturday, July 21

Washington at Albany, 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Arena Bowl July 28

Baltimore vs. Washington-Albany winner, TBD

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.