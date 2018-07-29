Arena Football League

|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Albany
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|646
|564
|Baltimore
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|605
|562
|Philadelphia
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|612
|577
|Washington
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|482
|642
|Playoffs
|Week 1
|Saturday, July 14
Albany 57, Washington 56, OT
Baltimore 57, Philadelphia 45
Baltimore 53, Philadelphia 41
Washington 47, Albany 40
|Arena Bowl
|Saturday, July 28
Washington 69, Baltimore 55
