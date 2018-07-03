Listen Live Sports

Arizona Coyotes promote Ahron Cohen to president and CEO

July 3, 2018 10:36 pm
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have promoted Ahron Cohen to team president and CEO.

Cohen, who’s promotion was announced on Tuesday, has served a variety of leadership roles in four years with the organization. He replaces former Arizona State and Texas athletic director Steve Patterson, who will advise the team as a consultant while pursuing outside business ventures.

Cohen was hired as general counsel in 2015 and added duties as Chief Operating Officer two years later. Last season, he served as Chief Legal Officer and alternate governor for owner Andrew Barroway.

Prior to joining the Coyotes, Cohen was a corporate attorney at Snell & Wilmer L.L.P. in its Phoenix office.

