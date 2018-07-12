Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|White Sox
|10
|8
|.556
|3½
|Indians
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Brewers
|8
|10
|.444
|5½
|Cubs
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Reds
|5
|13
|.278
|8½
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Cubs
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Giants
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Athletics
|10
|8
|.556
|½
|Giants
|8
|10
|.444
|2½
|Angels
|4
|13
|.235
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Royals
|10
|7
|.588
|3½
|Rangers
|10
|8
|.556
|4
|Padres
|9
|10
|.474
|5½
|Mariners
|7
|12
|.368
|7½
|Padres
|5
|12
|.294
|8½
___
AZL Giants Orange 8, AZL Padres2 2
AZL Giants Orange at AZL Padres2, Game 2, TBD
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Black at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians1 at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians2 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs2 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres1 at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Orange at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
