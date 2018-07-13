Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 15 5 .750 — Indians 11 9 .550 4 White Sox 10 9 .526 4½ Brewers 8 10 .444 6 Cubs 8 11 .421 6½ Reds 5 13 .278 9 East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 11 7 .611 — Athletics 10 8 .556 1 Cubs 11 9 .550 1 Giants 11 9 .550 1 Giants 8 11 .421 3½ Angels 5 13 .278 6 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 14 5 .737 — Royals 10 8 .556 3½ Rangers 10 9 .526 4 Padres 10 10 .500 4½ Mariners 7 12 .368 7 Padres 6 12 .333 7½

___

Thursday’s Games

AZL Giants Orange 8, AZL Padres2 2

AZL Giants Orange 8, AZL Padres2 0

AZL Diamondbacks 5, AZL White Sox 1

Advertisement

AZL Cubs2 8, AZL Cubs1 2

AZL Indians1 4, AZL Royals 0

AZL Indians2 2, AZL Dodgers 1

AZL Padres1 5, AZL Giants Black 0

AZL Angels 8, AZL Rangers 1

Friday’s Games

AZL Reds at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.