Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Indians
|11
|9
|.550
|4
|White Sox
|10
|9
|.526
|4½
|Brewers
|8
|10
|.444
|6
|Cubs
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|Reds
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Athletics
|10
|8
|.556
|1
|Cubs
|11
|9
|.550
|1
|Giants
|11
|9
|.550
|1
|Giants
|8
|11
|.421
|3½
|Angels
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Royals
|10
|8
|.556
|3½
|Rangers
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Padres
|10
|10
|.500
|4½
|Mariners
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Padres
|6
|12
|.333
|7½
___
AZL Reds at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians1 at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians2 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs2 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres1 at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Orange at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Royals, Game 1, 8 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Royals, Game 2, TBD
AZL Indians2 at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Black at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
