Arizona League

July 13, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 15 5 .750
Indians 11 9 .550 4
White Sox 10 9 .526
Brewers 8 10 .444 6
Cubs 8 11 .421
Reds 5 13 .278 9
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 11 7 .611
Athletics 10 8 .556 1
Cubs 11 9 .550 1
Giants 11 9 .550 1
Giants 8 11 .421
Angels 5 13 .278 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 14 5 .737
Royals 10 8 .556
Rangers 10 9 .526 4
Padres 10 10 .500
Mariners 7 12 .368 7
Padres 6 12 .333

Friday’s Games

AZL Reds at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AZL Angels at AZL Royals, Game 1, 8 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Royals, Game 2, TBD

AZL Indians2 at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

