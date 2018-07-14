Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 16 5 .762 — Indians 12 9 .571 4 White Sox 10 10 .500 5½ Brewers 9 10 .474 6 Cubs 9 11 .450 6½ Reds 5 14 .263 10 East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 11 8 .579 — Cubs 12 9 .571 — Giants 11 9 .550 ½ Athletics 10 9 .526 1 Giants 8 11 .421 3 Angels 6 13 .316 5 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 14 6 .700 — Royals 10 9 .526 3½ Padres 10 10 .500 4 Rangers 10 10 .500 4 Mariners 8 12 .400 6 Padres 6 12 .333 7

___

Saturday’s Games

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Advertisement

AZL Athletics at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AZL Angels at AZL Royals, Game 1, 8 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Royals, Game 2, TBD

AZL Indians2 at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.