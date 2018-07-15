Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 15, 2018 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 16 5 .762
Indians 12 9 .571 4
White Sox 10 10 .500
Brewers 9 10 .474 6
Cubs 9 11 .450
Reds 5 14 .263 10
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 11 8 .579
Cubs 12 9 .571
Giants 11 9 .550 ½
Athletics 10 9 .526 1
Giants 8 11 .421 3
Angels 6 13 .316 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 14 6 .700
Royals 10 9 .526
Padres 10 10 .500 4
Rangers 10 10 .500 4
Mariners 8 12 .400 6
Padres 6 12 .333 7

___

Saturday’s Games

AZL Cubs2 7, AZL Giants Black 1

AZL White Sox 1, AZL Rangers 0

AZL Royals at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

AZL Athletics at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AZL Angels at AZL Royals, Game 1, 8 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Royals, Game 2, TBD

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

AZL Indians2 at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington