Arizona League

|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Indians
|12
|9
|.571
|4
|White Sox
|10
|10
|.500
|5½
|Brewers
|9
|10
|.474
|6
|Cubs
|9
|11
|.450
|6½
|Reds
|5
|14
|.263
|10
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Cubs
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Giants
|11
|9
|.550
|½
|Athletics
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Giants
|8
|11
|.421
|3
|Angels
|6
|13
|.316
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Royals
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|Padres
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|Rangers
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|Mariners
|8
|12
|.400
|6
|Padres
|6
|12
|.333
|7
AZL Cubs2 7, AZL Giants Black 1
AZL White Sox 1, AZL Rangers 0
AZL Royals at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres1 at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Orange at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Royals, Game 1, 8 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Royals, Game 2, TBD
AZL Indians2 at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Black at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs1 at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians1 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians2 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres1 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.
