Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Indians
|12
|9
|.571
|4
|White Sox
|11
|10
|.524
|5
|Brewers
|10
|10
|.500
|5½
|Cubs
|10
|11
|.476
|6
|Reds
|5
|15
|.250
|10½
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Giants
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Athletics
|11
|9
|.550
|½
|Diamondbacks
|11
|9
|.550
|½
|Giants
|8
|12
|.400
|3½
|Angels
|6
|13
|.316
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Royals
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|Padres
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Rangers
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Mariners
|8
|13
|.381
|6
|Padres
|7
|12
|.368
|6
___
AZL Cubs2 7, AZL Giants Black 1
AZL White Sox 1, AZL Rangers 0
AZL Royals 4, AZL Dodgers 2
AZL Athletics 8, AZL Mariners 7
AZL Padres1 4, AZL Padres2 0
AZL Giants Orange 11, AZL Reds 2
AZL Brewers 6, AZL Diamondbacks 4
AZL Angels at AZL Royals, Game 1, 8 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Royals, Game 2, TBD
AZL Indians2 at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Black at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs1 at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians1 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians2 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres1 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.
