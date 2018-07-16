Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 16, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 16 5 .762
Indians 12 9 .571 4
White Sox 11 10 .524 5
Brewers 10 10 .500
Cubs 10 11 .476 6
Reds 5 15 .250 10½
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs 12 9 .571
Giants 12 9 .571
Athletics 11 9 .550 ½
Diamondbacks 11 9 .550 ½
Giants 8 12 .400
Angels 6 14 .300
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 14 7 .667
Royals 12 9 .571 2
Padres 10 11 .476 4
Rangers 10 11 .476 4
Mariners 8 13 .381 6
Padres 7 12 .368 6

___

Monday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Cubs2, 2 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Diamondbacks, 8 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

AZL Reds at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington