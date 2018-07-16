Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 16 5 .762 — Indians 12 9 .571 4 White Sox 11 10 .524 5 Brewers 10 10 .500 5½ Cubs 10 11 .476 6 Reds 5 15 .250 10½ East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs 12 9 .571 — Giants 12 9 .571 — Athletics 11 9 .550 ½ Diamondbacks 11 9 .550 ½ Giants 8 12 .400 3½ Angels 6 14 .300 5½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 14 7 .667 — Royals 12 9 .571 2 Padres 10 11 .476 4 Rangers 10 11 .476 4 Mariners 8 13 .381 6 Padres 7 12 .368 6

___

Monday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Cubs2, 2 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Diamondbacks, 8 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

