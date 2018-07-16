Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indians
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cubs
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Brewers
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|White Sox
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Reds
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Cubs
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Angels
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Athletics
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Giants
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Diamondbacks
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Royals
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Padres
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Mariners
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Dodgers
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|Rangers
|0
|4
|.000
|2½
___
AZL Cubs1 13, AZL Cubs2 11
AZL Angels at AZL Diamondbacks, 8 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians1 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians2 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres1 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
AZL Cubs2 at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians1 at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Black at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Orange at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
