Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 3 0 1.000 — Indians 3 0 1.000 — Cubs 3 1 .750 ½ Brewers 2 1 .667 1 White Sox 2 2 .500 1½ Reds 0 3 .000 3 East Division W L Pct. GB Giants 3 1 .750 — Cubs 2 2 .500 1 Angels 2 2 .500 1 Athletics 1 2 .333 1½ Giants 1 2 .333 1½ Diamondbacks 1 2 .333 1½ West Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 1 .667 — Royals 3 2 .600 — Padres 2 2 .500 ½ Mariners 1 2 .333 1 Dodgers 1 3 .250 1½ Rangers 0 4 .000 2½

Monday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 13, AZL Cubs2 11

AZL Angels at AZL Diamondbacks, 8 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

