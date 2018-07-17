Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 4 0 1.000 — Indians 3 1 .750 1 Cubs 3 1 .750 1 Brewers 2 2 .500 2 White Sox 2 2 .500 2 Reds 0 4 .000 4 East Division W L Pct. GB Giants 4 1 .800 — Diamondbacks 3 2 .600 1 Athletics 2 2 .500 1½ Cubs 2 2 .500 1½ Giants 1 2 .333 2 Angels 2 4 .333 2½ West Division W L Pct. GB Padres 2 1 .667 — Royals 3 2 .600 — Padres 3 2 .600 — Dodgers 1 3 .250 1½ Mariners 1 3 .250 1½ Rangers 0 4 .000 2½

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

