Arizona League

|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Indians
|14
|9
|.609
|3
|White Sox
|12
|10
|.545
|4½
|Cubs
|10
|12
|.455
|6½
|Brewers
|10
|12
|.455
|6½
|Reds
|5
|17
|.227
|11½
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Diamondbacks
|13
|9
|.591
|½
|Cubs
|13
|10
|.565
|1
|Athletics
|12
|10
|.545
|1½
|Giants
|10
|12
|.455
|3½
|Angels
|6
|17
|.261
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Royals
|13
|9
|.591
|2
|Padres
|12
|11
|.522
|3½
|Rangers
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|Mariners
|8
|15
|.348
|7½
|Padres
|7
|14
|.333
|7½
No games scheduled
AZL Cubs2 at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians1 at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Black at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Orange at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs1 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs2 at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
