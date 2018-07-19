Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 17 6 .739 — Indians 14 9 .609 3 White Sox 12 10 .545 4½ Cubs 10 12 .455 6½ Brewers 10 12 .455 6½ Reds 5 17 .227 11½ East Division W L Pct. GB Giants 14 9 .609 — Diamondbacks 13 9 .591 ½ Cubs 13 10 .565 1 Athletics 12 10 .545 1½ Giants 10 12 .455 3½ Angels 6 17 .261 8 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 15 7 .682 — Royals 13 9 .591 2 Padres 12 11 .522 3½ Rangers 10 12 .455 5 Mariners 8 15 .348 7½ Padres 7 14 .333 7½

___

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 2, AZL Indians1 1

AZL Diamondbacks 10, AZL White Sox 4

AZL Cubs1 5, AZL Royals 2

AZL Padres2 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AZL Reds at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

