Arizona League

July 19, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 17 7 .708
Indians 15 9 .625 2
White Sox 12 11 .522
Cubs 11 12 .478
Brewers 10 12 .455 6
Reds 5 17 .227 11
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 14 9 .609
Giants 14 10 .583 ½
Cubs 14 10 .583 ½
Athletics 12 10 .545
Giants 10 13 .435 4
Angels 6 18 .250
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 15 8 .652
Royals 13 10 .565 2
Padres 13 11 .542
Rangers 11 12 .478 4
Padres 8 14 .364
Mariners 8 15 .348 7

___

Thursday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AZL Reds at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

AZL Athletics at AZL Brewers, 8 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Padres1, Game 1, 8 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Padres1, Game 2, TBD

AZL Reds at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

