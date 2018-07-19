Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Indians
|15
|9
|.625
|2
|White Sox
|12
|11
|.522
|4½
|Cubs
|11
|12
|.478
|5½
|Brewers
|10
|12
|.455
|6
|Reds
|5
|17
|.227
|11
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Giants
|14
|10
|.583
|½
|Cubs
|14
|10
|.583
|½
|Athletics
|12
|10
|.545
|1½
|Giants
|10
|13
|.435
|4
|Angels
|6
|18
|.250
|8½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Royals
|13
|10
|.565
|2
|Padres
|13
|11
|.542
|2½
|Rangers
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|Padres
|8
|14
|.364
|6½
|Mariners
|8
|15
|.348
|7
___
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs1 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs2 at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres1 at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Black at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Orange at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Brewers, 8 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Padres1, Game 1, 8 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Padres1, Game 2, TBD
AZL Reds at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians2 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.
