...

Arizona League

July 20, 2018 10:03 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 17 8 .680
Indians 15 10 .600 2
White Sox 12 12 .500
Cubs 12 12 .500
Brewers 10 13 .435 6
Reds 5 18 .217 11
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 15 9 .625
Cubs 15 10 .600 ½
Giants 14 10 .583 1
Athletics 13 10 .565
Giants 10 13 .435
Angels 7 18 .280
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 16 8 .667
Padres 13 11 .542 3
Royals 13 11 .542 3
Rangers 12 12 .500 4
Padres 8 14 .364 7
Mariners 8 16 .333 8

___

Friday’s Games

AZL Reds at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

AZL Athletics at AZL Brewers, 8 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Padres1, Game 1, 8 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Padres1, Game 2, TBD

AZL Reds at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

