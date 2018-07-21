Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 17 8 .680 — Indians 15 10 .600 2 White Sox 13 12 .520 4 Cubs 12 12 .500 4½ Brewers 10 13 .435 6 Reds 5 19 .208 11½ East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs 15 10 .600 — Diamondbacks 15 10 .600 — Giants 14 10 .583 ½ Athletics 13 10 .565 1 Giants 10 13 .435 4 Angels 7 18 .280 8 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 16 9 .640 — Padres 14 11 .560 2 Royals 13 11 .542 2½ Rangers 12 12 .500 3½ Padres 9 14 .391 6 Mariners 8 16 .333 7½

Friday’s Games

AZL White Sox 10, AZL Reds 3

AZL Brewers at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 4, AZL Dodgers 3

AZL Mariners at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 6, AZL Diamondbacks 5

Saturday’s Games

AZL Athletics at AZL Brewers, 8 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Padres1, Game 1, 8 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Padres1, Game 2, TBD

AZL Reds at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

