Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 21, 2018 2:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 17 8 .680
Indians 15 10 .600 2
White Sox 13 12 .520 4
Cubs 13 12 .520 4
Brewers 10 14 .417
Reds 5 19 .208 11½
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs 15 10 .600
Diamondbacks 15 10 .600
Giants 14 11 .560 1
Athletics 13 11 .542
Giants 11 13 .458
Angels 7 18 .280 8
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 16 9 .640
Padres 14 11 .560 2
Royals 14 11 .560 2
Rangers 13 12 .520 3
Padres 9 14 .391 6
Mariners 8 17 .320 8

___

Friday’s Games

AZL White Sox 10, AZL Reds 3

AZL Royals 7, AZL Brewers 6

AZL Padres1 4, AZL Dodgers 3

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

AZL Rangers 7, AZL Mariners 6

AZL Giants Black 16, AZL Athletics 4

AZL Cubs2 8, AZL Giants Orange 7

AZL Padres2 6, AZL Diamondbacks 5

Saturday’s Games

AZL Athletics at AZL Brewers, 8 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Padres1, Game 1, 8 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

AZL White Sox at AZL Padres1, Game 2, TBD

AZL Reds at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington