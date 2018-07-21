Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 21, 2018
 
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 17 8 .680
Indians 15 10 .600 2
Cubs 13 12 .520 4
White Sox 13 13 .500
Brewers 10 15 .400 7
Reds 5 19 .208 11½
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 15 10 .600
Cubs 15 10 .600
Giants 14 11 .560 1
Athletics 14 11 .560 1
Giants 11 13 .458
Angels 7 18 .280 8
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 16 9 .640
Royals 14 11 .560 2
Padres 14 11 .560 2
Rangers 13 12 .520 3
Padres 10 14 .417
Mariners 8 17 .320 8

Saturday’s Games

AZL Athletics 11, AZL Brewers 5

AZL Padres1 9, AZL White Sox 8

AZL White Sox at AZL Padres1, Game 2, TBD

AZL Reds at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

