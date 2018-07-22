Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 22, 2018 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 18 8 .692
Indians 15 10 .600
Cubs 13 12 .520
White Sox 13 13 .500 5
Brewers 11 15 .423 7
Reds 5 20 .200 12½
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs 16 10 .615
Diamondbacks 15 10 .600 ½
Giants 14 11 .560
Athletics 14 12 .538 2
Giants 11 13 .458 4
Angels 7 19 .269 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 17 9 .654
Padres 15 11 .577 2
Royals 14 11 .560
Rangers 13 13 .500 4
Padres 10 14 .417 6
Mariners 8 18 .308 9

___

Saturday’s Games

AZL Athletics 11, AZL Brewers 5

AZL Padres1 9, AZL White Sox 8

AZL White Sox at AZL Padres1, Game 2, TBD

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

AZL Indians1 2, AZL Reds 1

AZL Indians2 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers 6, AZL Angels 4

AZL Brewers 6, AZL Athletics 3

AZL Padres2 10, AZL Mariners 6

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

AZL Cubs1 5, AZL Rangers 4

Sunday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington