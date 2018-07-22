Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 18 8 .692 — Indians 15 11 .577 3 Cubs 13 12 .520 4½ White Sox 14 13 .519 4½ Brewers 11 15 .423 7 Reds 5 20 .200 12½ East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs 16 10 .615 — Diamondbacks 15 10 .600 ½ Giants 15 11 .577 1 Athletics 14 12 .538 2 Giants 12 13 .480 3½ Angels 7 19 .269 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 17 9 .654 — Padres 15 11 .577 2 Royals 14 12 .538 3 Rangers 13 13 .500 4 Padres 10 15 .400 6½ Mariners 8 18 .308 9

Sunday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

