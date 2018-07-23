Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 23, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 19 8 .704
Indians 15 12 .556 4
Cubs 14 12 .538
White Sox 14 13 .519 5
Brewers 11 16 .407 8
Reds 5 21 .192 13½
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs 17 10 .630
Diamondbacks 16 10 .615 ½
Giants 16 11 .593 1
Athletics 15 12 .556 2
Giants 12 14 .462
Angels 8 19 .296 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 17 9 .654
Padres 15 12 .556
Royals 14 12 .538 3
Rangers 13 13 .500 4
Padres 10 16 .385 7
Mariners 8 19 .296

___

Monday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Cubs2 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

