Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 19 8 .704 — Indians 15 12 .556 4 Cubs 14 12 .538 4½ White Sox 14 13 .519 5 Brewers 11 16 .407 8 Reds 5 21 .192 13½ East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs 17 10 .630 — Diamondbacks 16 10 .615 ½ Giants 16 11 .593 1 Athletics 15 12 .556 2 Giants 12 14 .462 4½ Angels 8 19 .296 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 17 9 .654 — Padres 15 12 .556 2½ Royals 14 12 .538 3 Rangers 13 13 .500 4 Padres 10 16 .385 7 Mariners 8 19 .296 9½

Monday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Cubs2 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

