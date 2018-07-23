Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Indians
|15
|12
|.556
|4
|Cubs
|14
|12
|.538
|4½
|White Sox
|14
|13
|.519
|5
|Brewers
|11
|16
|.407
|8
|Reds
|5
|21
|.192
|13½
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Diamondbacks
|16
|10
|.615
|½
|Giants
|16
|11
|.593
|1
|Athletics
|15
|12
|.556
|2
|Giants
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Angels
|8
|19
|.296
|9
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Padres
|15
|12
|.556
|2½
|Royals
|14
|12
|.538
|3
|Rangers
|13
|13
|.500
|4
|Padres
|10
|16
|.385
|7
|Mariners
|8
|19
|.296
|9½
___
AZL Cubs1 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians1 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians2 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Black at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.
AZL Reds at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians1 at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
AZL Cubs2 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.
AZL Royals at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.
AZL Brewers at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres1 at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Orange at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.
