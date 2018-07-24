Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 24, 2018 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants 0 0 000
Giants 0 0 000
Cubs1 0 0 000
Athletics 0 0 000
Diamondbacks 0 0 000
Angels 0 0 000
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
White Sox 0 0 000
Indians1 0 0 000
Reds 0 0 000
Indians2 0 0 000
Brewers 0 0 000
Cubs2 0 0 000
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres2 0 0 000
Dodgers 0 0 000
Padres1 0 0 000
Rangers 0 0 000
Royals 0 0 000
Mariners 0 0 000

___

Monday’s Games

Cubs1 at Giants, 10 p.m.

Indians1 12, Angels 3

Indians2 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Royals at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Reds at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

White Sox at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Angels at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Reds, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Giants at Giants, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington