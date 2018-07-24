Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Giants
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Giants
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Cubs1
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Athletics
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Diamondbacks
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Angels
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|White Sox
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Indians1
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Reds
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Indians2
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Brewers
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Cubs2
|0
|0
|000
|—
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres2
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Dodgers
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Padres1
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Rangers
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Royals
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Mariners
|0
|0
|000
|—
___
Cubs1 at Giants, 10 p.m.
Indians1 12, Angels 3
Indians2 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Royals at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Giants at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
Reds at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
White Sox at Indians2, 10 p.m.
Angels at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Mariners at Royals, 10 p.m.
Rangers at Dodgers, 10 p.m.
Indians1 at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
Cubs2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Royals at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Brewers at Reds, 10 p.m.
Athletics at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Padres2, 10 p.m.
Giants at Giants, 10 p.m.
