Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Athletics 1 0 1.000 — Cubs1 1 0 1.000 — Giants Black 0 0 000 ½ Giants Orange 0 0 000 ½ Diamondbacks 0 1 .000 1 Angels 0 1 .000 1 Central Division W L Pct. GB Cubs2 1 0 1.000 — Indians2 1 0 1.000 — Indians1 1 0 1.000 — Reds 0 1 .000 1 White Sox 0 1 .000 1 Brewers 0 1 .000 1 West Division W L Pct. GB Rangers 1 0 1.000 — Royals 1 0 1.000 — Padres2 0 0 000 ½ Padres1 0 0 000 ½ Mariners 0 1 .000 1 Dodgers 0 1 .000 1

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Reds, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 at Angels, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

