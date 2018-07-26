Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 1 0 1.000 — Giants Black 1 0 1.000 — Athletics 1 1 .500 ½ Diamondbacks 1 1 .500 ½ Giants Orange 0 1 .000 1 Angels 0 1 .000 1 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 1 0 1.000 — Indians2 1 0 1.000 — Cubs2 1 1 .500 ½ Brewers 1 1 .500 ½ White Sox 1 1 .500 ½ Reds 0 2 .000 1½ West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 1 0 1.000 — Rangers 1 0 1.000 — Mariners 1 1 .500 ½ Royals 1 1 .500 ½ Dodgers 0 1 .000 1 Padres2 0 1 .000 1

___

Wednesday’s Games

White Sox 3, Cubs2 0

Mariners 5, Royals 3

Dodgers at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Brewers 9, Reds 4

Diamondbacks 4, Athletics 1

Padres1 10, Padres2 1

Giants Black 7, Giants Orange 1

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 at Angels, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.