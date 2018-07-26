Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 26, 2018 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 1 0 1.000
Giants Black 1 0 1.000
Athletics 1 1 .500 ½
Diamondbacks 1 1 .500 ½
Giants Orange 0 1 .000 1
Angels 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 1 0 1.000
Indians2 1 0 1.000
Cubs2 1 1 .500 ½
Brewers 1 1 .500 ½
White Sox 1 1 .500 ½
Reds 0 2 .000
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 1 0 1.000
Rangers 1 0 1.000
Mariners 1 1 .500 ½
Royals 1 1 .500 ½
Dodgers 0 1 .000 1
Padres2 0 1 .000 1

___

Wednesday’s Games

White Sox 3, Cubs2 0

Mariners 5, Royals 3

Dodgers at Rangers, 10 p.m.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Brewers 9, Reds 4

Diamondbacks 4, Athletics 1

Padres1 10, Padres2 1

Giants Black 7, Giants Orange 1

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 at Angels, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

White Sox at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington