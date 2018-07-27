Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 27, 2018 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Giants Black 1 0 1.000
Cubs1 1 0 1.000
Athletics 1 1 .500 ½
Diamondbacks 1 1 .500 ½
Angels 0 1 .000 1
Giants Orange 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 1 0 1.000
Indians2 1 0 1.000
White Sox 1 1 .500 ½
Cubs2 1 1 .500 ½
Brewers 1 1 .500 ½
Reds 0 2 .000
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 1 0 1.000
Royals 1 1 .500 ½
Dodgers 1 1 .500 ½
Rangers 1 1 .500 ½
Mariners 1 1 .500 ½
Padres2 0 1 .000 1

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 at Angels, 10 p.m.

Indians2 5, Dodgers 2

Indians1 11, White Sox 2

Padres2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indians1 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

