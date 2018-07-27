Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 2 0 1.000 — Giants Orange 1 1 .500 1 Giants Black 1 1 .500 1 Diamondbacks 1 1 .500 1 Athletics 1 2 .333 1½ Angels 0 2 .000 2 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 2 0 1.000 — Indians2 2 0 1.000 — Brewers 2 1 .667 ½ Cubs2 1 1 .500 1 White Sox 1 2 .333 1½ Reds 0 3 .000 2½ West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 2 0 1.000 — Rangers 2 1 .667 ½ Padres2 1 1 .500 1 Dodgers 1 2 .333 1½ Mariners 1 2 .333 1½ Royals 1 2 .333 1½

___

Friday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indians1 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Angels at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Royals, 10 p.m.

Brewers at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

