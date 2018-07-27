Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 27, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 2 0 1.000
Giants Orange 1 1 .500 1
Giants Black 1 1 .500 1
Diamondbacks 1 1 .500 1
Athletics 1 2 .333
Angels 0 2 .000 2
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 2 0 1.000
Indians2 2 0 1.000
Brewers 2 1 .667 ½
Cubs2 1 1 .500 1
White Sox 1 2 .333
Reds 0 3 .000
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 2 0 1.000
Rangers 2 1 .667 ½
Padres2 1 1 .500 1
Dodgers 1 2 .333
Mariners 1 2 .333
Royals 1 2 .333

Friday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indians1 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Angels at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Royals, 10 p.m.

Brewers at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

