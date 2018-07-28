Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 2 1 .667 — Cubs1 2 1 .667 — Athletics 2 2 .500 ½ Giants Black 1 2 .333 1 Angels 1 2 .333 1 Giants Orange 1 2 .333 1 Central Division W L Pct. GB Brewers 3 1 .750 — Indians1 2 1 .667 ½ Indians2 2 1 .667 ½ White Sox 1 2 .333 1½ Cubs2 1 2 .333 1½ Reds 1 3 .250 2 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 3 0 1.000 — Rangers 2 1 .667 1 Mariners 2 2 .500 1½ Padres2 1 2 .333 2 Dodgers 1 2 .333 2 Royals 1 2 .333 2

Friday’s Games

Diamondbacks 16, Giants Orange 2

Reds 9, Cubs2 1

Angels 9, Giants Black 2

Brewers 7, Cubs1 1

Athletics 4, Indians1 0

Padres1 12, Indians2 8

Mariners 4, Padres2 3

Saturday’s Games

Indians1 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Angels at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Royals, 10 p.m.

Brewers at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

