Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 28, 2018 7:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 2 1 .667
Cubs1 2 1 .667
Athletics 2 2 .500 ½
Giants Black 1 2 .333 1
Giants Orange 1 2 .333 1
Angels 1 2 .333 1
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Brewers 3 1 .750
Indians1 2 1 .667 ½
Indians2 2 1 .667 ½
White Sox 1 2 .333
Cubs2 1 2 .333
Reds 1 3 .250 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 3 0 1.000
Rangers 2 1 .667 1
Mariners 2 2 .500
Padres2 1 2 .333 2
Royals 1 2 .333 2
Dodgers 1 2 .333 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Indians1 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres2, 10 p.m.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Indians1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Angels at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Royals, 10 p.m.

Brewers at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Royals at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington