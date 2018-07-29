Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Cubs1
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Athletics
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Giants Black
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Angels
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Giants Orange
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brewers
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Indians1
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Indians2
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|White Sox
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Cubs2
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Reds
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres1
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Rangers
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Mariners
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Padres2
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Dodgers
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Royals
|1
|2
|.333
|2
___
Indians1 at Royals, 10 p.m.
Indians2 2, White Sox 1
Dodgers at Padres2, 10 p.m.
Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Angels, 10 p.m.
Rangers at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 2, Diamondbacks 1
Cubs1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.
Indians1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
Angels at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at Royals, 10 p.m.
Brewers at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Rangers at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 10 p.m.
Royals at Dodgers, 10 p.m.
Athletics at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Reds, 10 p.m.
Mariners at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
White Sox at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.