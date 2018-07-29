Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Giants Orange 2 2 .500 — Diamondbacks 2 2 .500 — Giants Black 2 2 .500 — Athletics 2 2 .500 — Cubs1 2 2 .500 — Angels 1 3 .250 1 Central Division W L Pct. GB Brewers 3 1 .750 — Indians2 3 1 .750 — Indians1 2 1 .667 ½ Cubs2 2 2 .500 1 White Sox 1 3 .250 2 Reds 1 3 .250 2 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 4 0 1.000 — Mariners 2 2 .500 2 Rangers 2 2 .500 2 Dodgers 2 2 .500 2 Royals 1 2 .333 2½ Padres2 1 3 .250 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Angels at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Royals, 10 p.m.

Brewers at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Royals at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Reds at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Royals at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Angels at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.