Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 3 2 .600 — Giants Black 2 2 .500 ½ Giants Orange 2 2 .500 ½ Angels 2 3 .400 1 Diamondbacks 2 3 .400 1 Athletics 2 3 .400 1 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians2 4 1 .800 — Indians1 3 1 .750 ½ Brewers 3 2 .600 1 Cubs2 2 3 .400 2 White Sox 2 3 .400 2 Reds 1 4 .200 3 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 4 0 1.000 — Dodgers 3 2 .600 1½ Rangers 3 2 .600 1½ Mariners 2 3 .400 2½ Padres2 1 3 .250 3 Royals 1 3 .250 3

___

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Royals at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Reds at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Royals at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Angels at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Angels, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

