Arizona League

July 30, 2018 11:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 3 2 .600
Giants Black 2 2 .500 ½
Giants Orange 2 2 .500 ½
Angels 2 3 .400 1
Diamondbacks 2 3 .400 1
Athletics 2 3 .400 1
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians2 4 1 .800
Indians1 3 1 .750 ½
Brewers 3 2 .600 1
Cubs2 2 3 .400 2
White Sox 2 3 .400 2
Reds 1 4 .200 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 4 0 1.000
Dodgers 3 2 .600
Rangers 3 2 .600
Mariners 2 3 .400
Padres2 1 3 .250 3
Royals 1 3 .250 3

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Royals at Dodgers, ppd.

Athletics at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Reds at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Royals at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Angels at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Angels, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

