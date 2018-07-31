Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 3 2 .600 — Giants Orange 2 2 .500 ½ Giants Black 2 2 .500 ½ Angels 2 3 .400 1 Athletics 2 3 .400 1 Diamondbacks 2 3 .400 1 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians2 4 1 .800 — Indians1 3 1 .750 ½ Brewers 3 2 .600 1 Cubs2 2 3 .400 2 White Sox 2 3 .400 2 Reds 1 4 .200 3 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 4 0 1.000 — Dodgers 3 2 .600 1½ Rangers 3 2 .600 1½ Mariners 2 3 .400 2½ Padres2 1 3 .250 3 Royals 1 3 .250 3

Tuesday’s Games

Athletics at Giants Orange, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Reds at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Royals at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Angels at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Angels, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Giants Black at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Royals, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Angels at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

