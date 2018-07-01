Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 1, 2018 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 7 2 .778
White Sox 7 3 .700 ½
Indians 5 4 .556 2
Brewers 5 5 .500
Cubs 4 6 .400
Reds 3 7 .300
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 8 2 .800
Athletics 6 4 .600 2
Cubs 5 4 .556
Giants 4 5 .444
Giants 3 6 .333
Angels 2 7 .222
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 6 4 .600
Royals 6 4 .600
Padres 5 4 .556 ½
Padres 5 4 .556 ½
Rangers 4 6 .400 2
Mariners 1 9 .100 5

___

Saturday’s Games

AZL Dodgers 7, AZL Reds 3

AZL Indians2 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

AZL Royals at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 4, AZL Brewers 1

AZL Athletics at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

AZL Reds at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington