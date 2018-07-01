Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 1, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 8 2 .800
White Sox 8 3 .727 ½
Indians 6 4 .600 2
Brewers 5 6 .455
Cubs 4 6 .400 4
Reds 3 8 .273
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 8 2 .800
Athletics 7 4 .636
Cubs 5 5 .500 3
Giants 4 6 .400 4
Giants 3 7 .300 5
Angels 2 8 .200 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 7 4 .636
Royals 7 4 .636
Padres 5 5 .500
Padres 5 5 .500
Rangers 5 6 .455 2
Mariners 2 9 .182 5

___

Sunday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

AZL Indians1 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington