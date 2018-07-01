Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 8 2 .800 — White Sox 8 3 .727 ½ Indians 6 4 .600 2 Brewers 5 6 .455 3½ Cubs 4 6 .400 4 Reds 3 8 .273 5½ East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 8 2 .800 — Athletics 7 4 .636 1½ Cubs 5 5 .500 3 Giants 4 6 .400 4 Giants 3 7 .300 5 Angels 2 8 .200 6 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 7 4 .636 — Royals 7 4 .636 — Padres 5 5 .500 1½ Padres 5 5 .500 1½ Rangers 5 6 .455 2 Mariners 2 9 .182 5

___

Sunday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.

