Arizona League

July 2, 2018 1:32 am
 
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 9 2 .818
White Sox 8 3 .727 1
Indians 7 4 .636 2
Cubs 5 6 .455 4
Brewers 5 7 .417
Reds 3 9 .250
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 8 2 .800
Athletics 7 4 .636
Giants 5 6 .455
Giants 3 7 .300 5
Angels 2 8 .200 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 7 4 .636
Royals 7 4 .636
Padres 5 6 .455 2
Rangers 5 6 .455 2
Mariners 3 9 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 13, AZL Reds 1

AZL Angels at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 9, AZL Padres2 3

AZL Mariners 7, AZL Padres1 6

AZL Giants Orange 4, AZL Cubs1 3

AZL Indians2 4, AZL Brewers 1

Monday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.

