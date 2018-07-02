Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 2, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 9 2 .818
White Sox 8 3 .727 1
Indians 7 4 .636 2
Cubs 5 6 .455 4
Brewers 5 7 .417
Reds 3 9 .250
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 9 2 .818
Athletics 7 5 .583
Giants 5 6 .455 4
Cubs 5 6 .455 4
Giants 4 7 .364 5
Angels 2 9 .182 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 7 4 .636
Royals 7 4 .636
Padres 5 6 .455 2
Padres 5 6 .455 2
Rangers 5 6 .455 2
Mariners 3 9 .250

___

Monday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Cubs2, 1 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Padres1, 1 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Dodgers, 1 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Mariners, 2 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

