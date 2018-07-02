Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 9 2 .818 — White Sox 8 3 .727 1 Indians 7 4 .636 2 Cubs 5 6 .455 4 Brewers 5 7 .417 4½ Reds 3 9 .250 6½ East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 9 2 .818 — Athletics 7 5 .583 2½ Giants 5 6 .455 4 Cubs 5 6 .455 4 Giants 4 7 .364 5 Angels 2 9 .182 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 7 4 .636 — Royals 7 4 .636 — Padres 5 6 .455 2 Padres 5 6 .455 2 Rangers 5 6 .455 2 Mariners 3 9 .250 4½

___

Monday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Rangers, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

Advertisement

AZL Royals at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Padres1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Cubs2, 1 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Padres1, 1 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Dodgers, 1 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Mariners, 2 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.