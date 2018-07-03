Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 3, 2018 2:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 9 3 .750
Indians 8 4 .667 1
White Sox 8 4 .667 1
Brewers 5 7 .417 4
Cubs 5 7 .417 4
Reds 3 9 .250 6
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 9 3 .750
Athletics 7 5 .583 2
Cubs 6 6 .500 3
Giants 6 6 .500 3
Giants 4 8 .333 5
Angels 2 10 .167 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 8 4 .667
Royals 8 4 .667
Padres 6 6 .500 2
Rangers 6 6 .500 2
Padres 5 7 .417 3
Mariners 3 9 .250 5

___

Monday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 10, AZL Diamondbacks 7

AZL Rangers 5, AZL Cubs2 1

AZL Indians2 4, AZL Indians1 2

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

AZL Royals 6, AZL White Sox 5, 10 innings

AZL Giants Orange 9, AZL Angels 3

AZL Dodgers 6, AZL Padres1 5

AZL Padres2 10, AZL Giants Black 3

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Royals, 8:30 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

AZL White Sox at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Cubs2, 1 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Padres1, 1 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Dodgers, 1 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Mariners, 2 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington