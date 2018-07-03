Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 9 3 .750 — White Sox 8 4 .667 1 Indians 8 4 .667 1 Brewers 5 7 .417 4 Cubs 5 7 .417 4 Reds 3 9 .250 6 East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 9 3 .750 — Athletics 7 5 .583 2 Giants 6 6 .500 3 Cubs 6 6 .500 3 Giants 4 8 .333 5 Angels 2 10 .167 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Royals 8 4 .667 — Dodgers 8 4 .667 — Padres 6 6 .500 2 Rangers 6 6 .500 2 Padres 5 7 .417 3 Mariners 3 9 .250 5

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 7, AZL Royals 0

AZL Indians1 at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Dodgers, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Cubs2, 1 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Padres1, 1 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Dodgers, 1 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Mariners, 2 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AZL Reds at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.

