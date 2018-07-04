Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

July 4, 2018 2:32 am
 
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 10 3 .769
Indians 9 4 .692 1
White Sox 8 5 .615 2
Brewers 6 7 .462 4
Cubs 5 8 .385 5
Reds 3 10 .231 7
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 9 4 .692
Cubs 7 6 .538 2
Athletics 7 6 .538 2
Giants 6 6 .500
Giants 4 8 .333
Angels 2 11 .154 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 9 4 .692
Royals 8 5 .615 1
Rangers 7 6 .538 2
Padres 6 6 .500
Padres 5 7 .417
Mariners 4 9 .308 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

AZL Cubs1 7, AZL Royals 0

AZL Indians1 8, AZL Reds 7, 10 innings

AZL Dodgers 10, AZL White Sox 5

AZL Indians2 4, AZL Athletics 2

AZL Mariners 9, AZL Angels 5

AZL Rangers 3, AZL Diamondbacks 0

AZL Brewers 7, AZL Cubs2 2

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Cubs2, 1 p.m.

AZL Royals at AZL Padres1, 1 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Dodgers, 1 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Mariners, 2 p.m.

AZL Reds at AZL Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Athletics, 8:30 p.m.

AZL Brewers at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AZL Reds at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Brewers, 10:45 p.m.

