Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 10 3 .769 — Indians 9 4 .692 1 White Sox 8 6 .571 2½ Cubs 6 8 .429 4½ Brewers 6 8 .429 4½ Reds 3 11 .214 7½ East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 9 5 .643 — Athletics 8 6 .571 1 Giants 7 6 .538 1½ Cubs 7 6 .538 1½ Giants 5 8 .385 3½ Angels 2 11 .154 6½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 10 4 .714 — Royals 9 5 .643 1 Rangers 8 6 .571 2 Padres 6 7 .462 3½ Padres 5 8 .385 4½ Mariners 4 10 .286 6

___

Wednesday’s Games

AZL Cubs2 8, AZL Diamondbacks 6

AZL Royals 5, AZL Padres1 4

AZL Dodgers 9, AZL Padres2 8, 11 innings

AZL Giants Black at AZL Mariners, 2 p.m.

AZL Giants Black 3, AZL Mariners 2

AZL Rangers 9, AZL Reds 8

AZL Athletics 8, AZL White Sox 4

AZL Giants Orange 3, AZL Brewers 1

Thursday’s Games

AZL Reds at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Brewers, Game 1, 10:45 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Brewers, Game 2, TBD

