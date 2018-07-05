Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

July 5, 2018 7:02 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians 10 3 .769
Indians 9 4 .692 1
White Sox 8 6 .571
Cubs 6 8 .429
Brewers 6 8 .429
Reds 3 11 .214
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 9 5 .643
Athletics 8 6 .571 1
Giants 7 6 .538
Cubs 7 6 .538
Giants 5 8 .385
Angels 2 11 .154
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 10 4 .714
Royals 9 5 .643 1
Rangers 8 6 .571 2
Padres 6 7 .462
Padres 5 8 .385
Mariners 4 10 .286 6

___

Thursday’s Games

AZL Reds at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians2 at AZL White Sox, 10 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

AZL Dodgers at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Black at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Brewers, Game 1, 10:30 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Brewers, Game 2, TBD

Saturday’s Games

AZL Indians2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington