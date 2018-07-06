Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Indians
|9
|4
|.692
|1
|White Sox
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Cubs
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Brewers
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Reds
|3
|11
|.214
|7½
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Athletics
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Giants
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Cubs
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Giants
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|Angels
|2
|11
|.154
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Royals
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Rangers
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Padres
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Padres
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|Mariners
|4
|10
|.286
|6
___
AZL Reds at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.
AZL Indians1 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox 5, AZL Indians2 4, 10 innings
AZL Dodgers at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs1 3, AZL Padres1 1
AZL Giants Black at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Orange at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs1 at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.
AZL Cubs2 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
AZL Angels at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.
AZL Athletics at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.
AZL Mariners at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres1 at AZL Brewers, Game 1, 10:30 p.m.
AZL Padres1 at AZL Brewers, Game 2, TBD
AZL Indians2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.
AZL White Sox at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.
AZL Dodgers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres1 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.
AZL Padres2 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.
AZL Giants Orange at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.
AZL Rangers at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.
