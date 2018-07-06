Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians 10 3 .769 — Indians 9 4 .692 1 White Sox 8 6 .571 2½ Cubs 6 8 .429 4½ Brewers 6 8 .429 4½ Reds 3 11 .214 7½ East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 9 5 .643 — Athletics 8 6 .571 1 Giants 7 6 .538 1½ Cubs 7 6 .538 1½ Giants 5 8 .385 3½ Angels 2 11 .154 6½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 10 4 .714 — Royals 9 5 .643 1 Rangers 8 6 .571 2 Padres 6 7 .462 3½ Padres 5 8 .385 4½ Mariners 4 10 .286 6

___

Thursday’s Games

AZL Reds at AZL Mariners, 10 p.m.

AZL Indians1 at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox 5, AZL Indians2 4, 10 innings

Advertisement

AZL Dodgers at AZL Athletics, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 3, AZL Padres1 1

AZL Giants Black at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

AZL Diamondbacks at AZL Indians2, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs1 at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Cubs2 at AZL Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

AZL Angels at AZL Padres2, 10 p.m.

AZL Athletics at AZL Reds, 10 p.m.

AZL Mariners at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Brewers, Game 1, 10:30 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Brewers, Game 2, TBD

Saturday’s Games

AZL Indians2 at AZL Cubs1, 10 p.m.

AZL White Sox at AZL Royals, 10 p.m.

AZL Dodgers at AZL Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres1 at AZL Angels, 10 p.m.

AZL Padres2 at AZL Giants Black, 10 p.m.

AZL Giants Orange at AZL Indians1, 10 p.m.

AZL Rangers at AZL Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.